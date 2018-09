The Japan Football Association announced Friday that the men’s national team will face Venezuela in a friendly on Nov. 16 in Oita.

The match between Samurai Blue and the South American side will be held at the Oita Bank Dome.

Venezuela, whose squad includes Torino midfielder Tomas Rincon and Newcastle United forward Salomon Rondon, is currently 32nd in the FIFA rankings.

Japan is also scheduled to play friendlies against Panama in Niigata on Oct. 12 and Uruguay at Saitama Stadium on Oct. 16.