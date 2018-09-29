British Prime Minister Theresa May expresses support for joint 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday.

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – British Prime Minister Theresa May signaled her “full support” Friday for a potential joint bid by the United Kingdom and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

May’s comments serve up a challenge to a Latin American plan that Argentina agreed with Paraguay and Uruguay in April.

England’s fans have been riding a wave of patriotic jubilation since their young team beat the odds to reach the semifinals of the tournament played in Russia.

The biggest event in the world’s most popular sport is being expanded from 32 to 48 teams starting in Qatar in 2022.

