India defends Asia Cup title
The Indian team celebrates after defeating Bangladesh to win the Asian Cup on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | AFP-JIJI

AP

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – India successfully defended the Asia Cup title in the most dramatic fashion, beating Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller on Friday.

India was chasing a modest target of 223 at Dubai International Stadium, after winning the toss and inviting Bangladesh to bat first.

Despite its batting prowess and wealth of experience, India almost failed to reach that target as the tension reached a breaking point.

It was left to a limping Kedar Jadhav to face the final ball with the scores level. He tried to flick it down to the fine leg boundary and failed to do so, but India got a single leg bye and did just enough.

“I am really proud of the team. We played very good cricket throughout the series and this is reward for the hard work,” captain Rohit Sharma said. “Let me not take away any credit from the Bangladesh team because they have been fantastic. They started really well and then bowled very well too.”

India won the tournament for the seventh time, having beaten Bangladesh in the 2016 final — played as a Twenty20 format.

Jadhav was forced to retire hurt with a hamstring injury, but came out again at the fall of the sixth wicket — with India on 212-6 — and finished unbeaten on 23.

Kuldeep Yadav was the other unbeaten batsman, on five, as India reached 223-7 to win by three wickets.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza felt his side should have cashed in after a good start, but was also proud of the way his side battled to defend a relatively low score.

“After finally getting a good start, we should have scored a lot more. We had a lot of hope from our middle-order, but they failed to deliver this time,” he said. “We bowled well, but we were never really in the match defending that total.”

None of the Indian batsmen reached 50, with Sharma leading with 48. Dinesh Karthik contributed 37 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 36.

The Bangladesh innings was built around a first one day international century by opener Liton Das, who struck and assured 121 featuring 12 fours and two sixes.

He put on 120 runs for the first wicket with surprise opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who managed just 32 of them before being caught in the 21st over off Jadhav.

After that, the Bangladesh innings faded.

