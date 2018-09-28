Serena Williams pulls out of China Open

Serena Williams was left out of the China Open draw on Friday as reports said she’s ended her season following her meltdown at the U.S. Open.

Williams’ name, along with that of her sister Venus, did not appear on a list of 64 players ahead of the tournament’s start on Saturday in Beijing.

Reports from the United States said Williams’ season is now over, making it the fourth year in a row she has curtailed her playing commitments — although in 2017 she took time off to have a baby.

In 2016 she called it quits after the U.S. Open citing a shoulder injury, and in 2015 she took a break after narrowly failing to win all four majors in the same year, following a shattering defeat in New York to Italy’s Roberta Vinci.