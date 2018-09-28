/

HBO to end live boxing broadcasts after 45 years

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – HBO is walking away from professional boxing after 45 years of live fight programming, the U.S. cable network confirmed Thursday.

HBO’s long association with the sport began in 1973 when it carried George Foreman’s stunning knockout of reigning heavyweight world champion Joe Frazier.

The network pioneered modern pay-per-view coverage of boxing. The fighters who have appeared in more than 1,000 bouts aired by HBO include a who’s who of the sport’s biggest names, most recently including the highly-anticipated rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin for the unified middleweight title.

“Going forward into 2019, we will be pivoting away from programming live boxing on HBO,” HBO Sports said in a statement. “As always, we will remain open to looking at events that fit our programming mix. This could include boxing, just not for the foreseeable future.”

HBO Sports noted in its statement that boxing is now available on a “host of networks and streaming services.”

“In some cases, this programming is very good. But from an entertainment point of view, it’s not unique,” the company said, adding that it wants to focus on “storytelling” suited to unscripted series, documentaries, reality programming, sports journalism and event specials.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Serena Williams speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Open earlier this month in New York.
Serena Williams pulls out of China Open
Serena Williams was left out of the China Open draw on Friday as reports said she's ended her season following her meltdown at the U.S. Open. Williams' name, along with that of her siste...
Andy Murray, who was No. 1 in 2016, has slipped to 311th in the world rankings.
Mom says Andy Murray won't rush return
Former world No. 1 Andy Murray will not rush his comeback from a hip injury that has blighted him since last year, his mother and former British Fed Cup captain Judy Murray said. Three-t...
Brett Clothier, head of Athletics Integrity Unit, attends a news conference in Nairobi on Thursday after a taskforce meeting to discuss Kenya's efforts to combat doping.
WADA report concludes Kenya doping situation serious, but not institutionalized
Kenyan athletes are the target of nearly a quarter of out-of-competition doping tests in track and field, a statistic that underlines how much suspicion there is over the world's most successful...

,