Ducks forward Corey Perry undergoes knee surgery, out for five months

Corey Perry, who has won championships at every level he has played, will be out of the Anaheim Ducks lineup for five months after having knee surgery, the NHL team announced.

The 33-year-old Canadian forward underwent surgery to repair his meniscus and MCL, said Anaheim general manager Bob Murray on Wednesday.

Perry started training camp with the Ducks but was forced out of their recent game against the Arizona Coyotes.

He is coming off a 17-goal season after compiling three consecutive 30-goal-plus seasons between 2013 and 2016.

The 28th overall NHL draft pick in 2003 won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and two gold medals with Canada at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. He won a world championship title in 2016.

During his junior career, he captured a Memorial Cup title with the London Knight of the Ontario Hockey League and a gold medal for Canada at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in 2005.

His best NHL season came in 2010-11 when he scored a career-high 50 goals and 98 points.