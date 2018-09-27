Antlers, Jubilo reach Emperor’s Cup quarterfinals

KYODO

KASHIMA, Ibaraki Pref. – Kashima Antlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Emperor’s Cup with a 2-0 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday night thanks to extra-time goals from Leo Silva and Kento Misao.

They will be joined in the last eight by Jubilo Iwata, who defeated visiting Consadole Sapporo 4-2 in the night’s other cup match that had also been rescheduled.

Kashima will its their third-straight appearance in the quarterfinals following 90 scoreless minutes against J. League leaders Sanfrecce in drizzly conditions.

The home side nearly took the lead in the 33rd minute when Serginho’s headed shot was denied by Sanfrecce ‘keeper Takuto Hayashi and the post after Shuto Yamamoto found the Brazilian midfielder with a cross.

Silva broke the deadlock in the 96th minute, scoring on a set piece after he had won a free kick. Misao sealed the match with three minutes of extra time remaining.

At a stormy Yamaha Stadium, Kengo Kawamata opened the scoring in the ninth minute, but Ryota Hayasaka equalized for the visitors just two minutes later.

Hiroki Yamada put the home side ahead 2-1 in the 59th minute, but the visitors again drew level 10 minutes later through Shingo Hyodo. But they went down 3-2 just three minutes later thanks to an own goal, before Daigo Araki scored Jubilo’s fourth in the 76th minute.

Kashima will meet second-division Ventforet Kofu in the quarterfinals on Oct. 24, while Jubilo will face J1 side Vegalta Sendai.

Kashima's Leo Silva moves the ball upfield against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in Emperor's Cup action on Wednesday night.

