Two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani to have Tommy John elbow surgery in October
Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday Shohei Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. | KYODO

/

Two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani to have Tommy John elbow surgery in October

Kyodo

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani will undergo surgery on his throwing right elbow at the start of next month, the team announced Tuesday.

Renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, it said.

The Angels revealed earlier this month that Ohtani has new damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and had recommended Tommmy John surgery, but Ohtani had not committed to an operation.

The operation now will likely sideline Ohtani from the mound until the 2020 season, although it remains to be seen how much he will hit.

The 24-year-old Ohtani, playing in his rookie season in the major leagues, was placed on the DL with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in June but made his comeback as a hitter the following month.

He returned to the mound and pitched on Sept. 2 but fresh damage was revealed in his elbow and Tommy John surgery was recommended.

On Monday, Ohtani closed in on a career-high single-season home run tally when he hit his 21st of 2018 in the Angels’ 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Texas Rangers.

Ohtani has only produced one comparable season at the plate in his professional career, hitting 22 homers in 104 games for Japan’s Nippon Ham Fighters in 2016.

He was also solid on the mound, going 4-2 and finishing with a 3.31 ERA over 10 starts while striking out 63 hitters over 51 2/3 innings.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The BayStars' Jose Lopez smacks a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning against the Carp on Tuesday at Mazda Stadium. Yokohama defeated Hiroshima 5-3.
Victories by BayStars, Swallows prevent Carp from clinching pennant
Jose Lopez broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer Tuesday to lead the Yokohama BayStars to a 5-3 victory over the Hiroshima Carp, while the Tokyo Yakult Swallows' win delayed the Centra...
Junichi Fukura
Buffaloes manager Junichi Fukura won't lead team next season
Junichi Fukura will step down as manager of the Orix Buffaloes at the end of this season, the 58-year-old revealed Tuesday. Fukura told reporters at Kyocera Dome he was asked to stay on ...
Giants general manager Bobby Evans, seen in a January file photo, was fired on Monday.
Giants fire general manager Bobby Evans
Bobby Evans was fired Monday as the San Francisco Giants' general manager. The team said Evans will be reassigned, with responsibilities to be determined. The move came as the Gi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday Shohei Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. | KYODO

, , ,