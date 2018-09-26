Two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani to have Tommy John elbow surgery in October

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani will undergo surgery on his throwing right elbow at the start of next month, the team announced Tuesday.

Renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, it said.

The Angels revealed earlier this month that Ohtani has new damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and had recommended Tommmy John surgery, but Ohtani had not committed to an operation.

The operation now will likely sideline Ohtani from the mound until the 2020 season, although it remains to be seen how much he will hit.

The 24-year-old Ohtani, playing in his rookie season in the major leagues, was placed on the DL with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in June but made his comeback as a hitter the following month.

He returned to the mound and pitched on Sept. 2 but fresh damage was revealed in his elbow and Tommy John surgery was recommended.

On Monday, Ohtani closed in on a career-high single-season home run tally when he hit his 21st of 2018 in the Angels’ 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Texas Rangers.

Ohtani has only produced one comparable season at the plate in his professional career, hitting 22 homers in 104 games for Japan’s Nippon Ham Fighters in 2016.

He was also solid on the mound, going 4-2 and finishing with a 3.31 ERA over 10 starts while striking out 63 hitters over 51 2/3 innings.