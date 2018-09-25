Drunk rugby player Takuma Asahara run over by car, slightly injured
Toshiba Brave Lupus prop Takuma Asahara (right), who also plays for Super Rugby's Sunwolves, is seen in a May file photo from a Sunwolves match against the Queensland Reds. | CC BY-SA 4.0

Kyodo

Japan rugby international Takuma Asahara was run over by a car early Sunday, but only sustained light injuries, police said Tuesday.

The 31-year-old prop, who plays for the Toshiba Brave Lupus in the Japan Rugby Top League, was drunk and lying on the street in the Tokyo suburb of Fuchu at around 2:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s got into his car and pulled away, pinning the player beneath his vehicle.

Asahara only suffered minor injuries, the police said.

Some of Asahara’s teammates, including Japan national team captain Michael Leitch, 29, lifted the car up and pulled Asahara to safety, according to the Toshiba rugby team.

The team apologized on Asahara’s behalf, saying “We are extremely sorry that we have caused trouble to various people including the driver. We will ensure that such an incident will not happen again.”

Asahara, who has also competed for Super Rugby’s Sunwolves since 2016, and his team had earlier played against the Coca-Cola Red Sparks in Tokyo on Saturday after which had he dined with his teammates near the location of the incident.

On Monday, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced that Asahara would not be attending the ongoing national team training camp in Wakayama, citing an unspecified injury.

