Takanohana resigns from Japan Sumo Association

by Hiroshi Ikezawa

Staff Writer

Former yokozuna Takanohana submitted his resignation to the Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday.

Takanohana, the 65th yokozuna in sumo history, has had a rocky relationship with the JSA since last December when it was discovered that former yokozuna Harumafuji allegedly hit and injured Takanoiwa, a wrestler from Takanohana’s stable, during last fall’s jungyo (provincial tours that take place between the tournaments).

Takanohana did not report the incident immediately to the JSA after being informed of it and the organization eventually dismissed him as a board director in March.

The 22-time Emperor’s Cup winner quit as the chief of his Takanohana Clan. That led to the extinction of the traditional clan. He has not belonged to any clans since, but the JSA established a rule in June that all stablemasters had to belong to one of the five existing clans (Dewanoumi, Nishonoseki, Tokitsukaze, Isegahama and Takasago) by Thursday.

Takanohana had not announced his decision on which clan he would be joining before submitting his retirement to the sumo’s organizing body on Tuesday.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Yokozuna Hakuho speaks during a news conference on Monday, the day after he finished the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a 15-0 record.
Hakuho hopes to treat himself after 1,000 win
Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho said Monday he wants to give himself a treat for the feats he accomplished at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament. A day after the 15-day tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kok...
Hakuho receives the Prime Minister's Cup from Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. Hakuho won the basho with a 15-0 record.
Hakuho wins battle of yokozuna to finish Autumn Basho with 15-0 record
A day after securing his record-extending 41st championship, Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho closed the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a perfect 15-0 record on Sunday. By winning a yokozun...
Former yokozuna Harumafuji poses with one of his paintings on the first day of an exhibition of his work at a gallery in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday.
Sumo 101: Hobbies
All sumo wrestlers get a week off starting the day after a tournament ends. Most head back to their hometowns for some much needed rest and relaxation. Some just continue to work...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former yokozuna Takanohana ended his sumo career on Tuesday by submitting his resignation to the Japan Sumo Association. | KYODO

, , ,