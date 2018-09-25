Takanohana resigns from Japan Sumo Association

Former yokozuna Takanohana submitted his resignation to the Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday.

Takanohana, the 65th yokozuna in sumo history, has had a rocky relationship with the JSA since last December when it was discovered that former yokozuna Harumafuji allegedly hit and injured Takanoiwa, a wrestler from Takanohana’s stable, during last fall’s jungyo (provincial tours that take place between the tournaments).

Takanohana did not report the incident immediately to the JSA after being informed of it and the organization eventually dismissed him as a board director in March.

The 22-time Emperor’s Cup winner quit as the chief of his Takanohana Clan. That led to the extinction of the traditional clan. He has not belonged to any clans since, but the JSA established a rule in June that all stablemasters had to belong to one of the five existing clans (Dewanoumi, Nishonoseki, Tokitsukaze, Isegahama and Takasago) by Thursday.

Takanohana had not announced his decision on which clan he would be joining before submitting his retirement to the sumo’s organizing body on Tuesday.