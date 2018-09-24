Shoya Nakajima nets two goals, earns one assist in Portimonense victory

Kyodo

Midfielder Shoya Nakajima scored two goals, the second the winner, as Portimonense beat Guimaraes 3-2 in the Portuguese first division on Sunday.

Nakajima, who is in his second year with Portimonense, scored in the fifth and 86th minutes at Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

He received a cross-field pass, beat two defenders and slotted into the net from inside the box to open the scoring before breaking a 2-2 deadlock with his second goal of the day, four minutes after Ola John leveled for the visitors.

A 65th-minute own goal by Portimonense defender Jadson made the game 1-1, but Nakajima set up a Paulinho left-footer minutes later to put the home team ahead again.

Portimonense currently sit in 15th in the 18-team league with one win, three losses and one draw.

