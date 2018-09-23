Naomi Osaka upset by Karolina Pliskova in Toray Pan Pacific Open final

Karolina Pliskova has accomplished what 10 others have tried and failed to do over the past month: beat Naomi Osaka.

The hard-serving Czech spoiled the party in front of a decidedly pro-Osaka crowd in Tokyo on Sunday, taking the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 6-4, 6-4, win over her Japanese opponent.

Pliskova’s win ends an incredible September run by Osaka that saw her take the U.S. Open and roar through the Pan Pacific draw unscathed while the buzz over her Grand Slam win reverberated across the country.

Both players dominated on serve throughout the opening set, but while Pliskova capitalized on her only break opportunity, Osaka failed to even push her Czech opponent to deuce.

At 2-2, Osaka briefly struggled with her first serve and threw in a double, allowing Pliskova to attack and earn the only break she would need in the opening frame.

The serving clinic continued on both sides of the net in the second set until 4-4 when, once again, it was Osaka who blinked. A string of errors, including another double fault, put her behind 0-40. Pliskova didn’t waste any time in completing the break, ripping a forehand winner after a failed Osaka dropshot.

Pliskova finished the match off in fitting form with a hold at love that included a pair of aces.

Osaka held a slim 7-6 advantage in aces but managed to win just 12 points on her opponent’s serve.

Pliskova made a staggering 81 percent of her first serves, winning 79 percent of those points.

The loss marked the second time Osaka has come up short in her home tournament, having fallen to Caroline Wozniacki in the 2016 final as an 18-year-old.

Osaka will shift her attention to the rest of the Asian swing starting with the Wuhan Open in China, which starts Monday.

With the Pan Pacific result, Osaka moves up to third in the race to Singapore for the end-of-season WTA Finals scheduled for Oct. 21-28.