/

Ryukyu delivers impressive defensive effort against Nagoya in The Terrific 12 semifinals

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

The Ryukyu Golden Kings jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and played stellar defense against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins throughout the game in The Terrific 12 semifinals on Saturday in Macau.

With a 66-48 victory, the Golden Kings advanced to Sunday’s final. Coach Norio Sassa’s club will face China’s Guangzhou Long Lions, which defeated South Korea’s Seoul Samsung Thunders 88-74 in the later semifinal, in the tournament finale.

Fifteen seconds into the contest, veteran guard Ryuichi Kishimoto buried a 3-pointer on Ryukyu’s opening possession to put his team in front. A Takatoshi Furukawa jumper increased the lead to 7-0 at the 8:41 mark.

The Golden Kings led 19-5 after the first quarter.

Moments later, a Narito Namizato putback put Ryukyu ahead 21-8.

Nagoya trailed 36-23 at halftime.

Ryukyu outrebounded its B. League rival 60-53 in the preseason clash. What’s more, the Golden Kings held the Diamond Dolphins to 16-for-62 shooting from the floor.

“For us, we always rely on our defense,” Ryukyu big man Josh Scott said on the court in a TV interview after the game, “and we really like playing with one another. So it makes our job easier.”

Scott, a University of Colorado alum, had a strong all-around game, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and three assists. He played for the Shimane Susanoo Magic last season.

Former NBA forward Jeff Ayres, who suited up for the Alvark Tokyo during the 2016-17 campaign, added 16 points, nine boards and two blocks for the Kings. Namizato contributed six points, five rebounds and five assists, while Furukawa and Takumi Ishizaki both matched Namizato’s scoring output.

Nagoya’s Markeith Cummings had 18 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and 14 rebounds and Craig Brackins scored nine points and grabbed 10 boards. Teammate Ryota Kobayashi poured in seven points.

In the loss, the Diamond Dolphins sank 10 of 25 free throws.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

This combination photo shows then-Cavaliers forward LeBron James during a game against the Suns in Phoenix on March 13 and filmmaker Ryan Coogler at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles on Feb. 26.
LeBron James teams with 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler for 'Space Jam 2'
Two months ago, basketball superstar LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he's taking on Hollywood in a big way. The long-awaited sequel to "Space Jam" — the 1996 live ...
Kumamoto forward Chehales Tapscott is one of the top newcomers on the team this season.
Kumamoto ready to stake claim on upcoming B2 season
A week before the B. League's top flight gets underway, the second division opens its 2018-19 campaign on Sept. 28. The promoted Hachioji Bee Trains play host to the Earthfriends Tokyo Z and the...
Japan's Yuta Watanabe goes up for a shot against Iran in a FIBA World Cup qualifier on Monday. Watanabe scored 18 points as Japan won 70-56.
Yuta Watanabe ready to make dream a reality
After scoring 18 points to help Japan beat Iran in a FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier at Ota City General Gymnasium on Monday, Yuta Watanabe's mind quickly turned to the United States where he will s...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryukyu's Josh Scott, seen in a file photo from a recent B. League Early Cup game, sparked the Golden Kings with 15 points and 13 rebounds in The Terrific 12 semifinals against Nagoya on Saturday in Macau. The Golden Kings defeated the Diamond Dolphins 66-48. | B. LEAGUE

, ,