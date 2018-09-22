Struggling Rangers fire Jeff Banister, name Don Wakamatsu interim manager

The Texas Rangers fired manager Jeff Banister on Friday after the team stumbled to its first consecutive losing records in 10 years following AL West titles in each of his first two seasons.

The Rangers took a 64-88 record into the Friday night’s game against Seattle to open their final home series of the year. They had lost four in a row and 11 of 15.

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season. He rejoined the Rangers last November after four seasons as the bench coach in Kansas City. He previously served on the Rangers staff from 2003-07.