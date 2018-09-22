/

Struggling Rangers fire Jeff Banister, name Don Wakamatsu interim manager

AP

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The Texas Rangers fired manager Jeff Banister on Friday after the team stumbled to its first consecutive losing records in 10 years following AL West titles in each of his first two seasons.

The Rangers took a 64-88 record into the Friday night’s game against Seattle to open their final home series of the year. They had lost four in a row and 11 of 15.

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season. He rejoined the Rangers last November after four seasons as the bench coach in Kansas City. He previously served on the Rangers staff from 2003-07.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Houston's Yuli Gurriel hits a two-run homer against Los Angeles Angels in the third inning on Friday night.
Astros clinch playoff berth
Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam and a two-run homer on his way to a career-high seven RBIs, and the Houston Astros clinched a postseason berth by routing the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Friday....
BayStars rookie Masaya Kyoyama pitches against the Dragons on Friday at Yokohama Stadium. Yokohama defeated Chunichi 9-1.
BayStars rookie Masaya Kyoyama delivers dynamic outing on mound against Dragons
Rookie right-hander Masaya Kyoyama pitched 8-2/3 strong innings and Masayuki Kuwahara scored the go-ahead run on a second-inning home run in the Yokohama BayStars' 9-1 triumph over the Chunichi ...
Japhet Amador
NPB hands Eagles' Japhet Amador a six-month doping ban after investigation
NPB announced Friday it has finalized Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles infielder Japhet Amador's six month doping suspension after investigating the issue following his appeal. Amador, who d...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu stands in the dugout on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

, ,