Deontay Wilder to face Tyson Fury in heavyweight title defense
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is seen in a January 2016 file photo. | AP

LOS ANGELES – Britain’s Tyson Fury will challenge Deontay Wilder for the American’s WBC heavyweight crown on Dec. 1, a statement said Friday.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Staples Center in Los Angeles was a potential venue for the fight while Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was also in the running.

Wilder has 39 knockouts in 40 fights and has scored KOs in each of his previous seven title defenses.

Fury, 30, is the former IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO heavyweight world champion. He remains undefeated in 27 fights.

