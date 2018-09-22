Astros clinch playoff berth

Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam and a two-run homer on his way to a career-high seven RBIs, and the Houston Astros clinched a postseason berth by routing the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Friday.

George Springer added a three-run shot in the eighth for the Astros, who are still looking to secure the AL West title. The defending World Series champions maintained their 3½-game lead over second-place Oakland

Houston starter Gerrit Cole (15-5) allowed three hits and three runs in seven innings in his fifth straight win. He also struck out 12, giving him 1,006 for his career and moving him in front of teammate Justin Verlander (269) for most in the AL this season with 272.

“You’ve got to take it step by step so it’s nice to acknowledge and celebrate it because you don’t take it for granted,” right-hander Gerrit Cole said. “But we’ve got some more work to do.”

Gurriel belted his third career grand slam in the first inning. He connected for his 12th homer against Andrew Heaney (9-10) in the third and singled in Tyler White in the fifth.

It was his first career multihomer game. His brother Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered twice for Toronto on Friday night, marking the first time in major league history that brothers had multihomer games on the same day.

Gurriel’s seven RBIs were the most for a Houston player since J.R. Towles set a franchise record with eight 11 years ago on Friday.

Mike Trout homered for the second straight game for the Angels, who lost their third in a row. They have allowed 42 runs combined in those three losses.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats. He struck out twice.

Red Sox 7, Indians 5

In Cleveland, Sam Travis and Lin Tzu-wei hit their first major league home runs and Boston tied a team record more than a century old with its 105th win.

The AL East champion Red Sox (105-49), playing without several of their regulars, matched the club mark set in 1912.

Trevor Bauer took a step toward being in Cleveland’s postseason rotation, pitching 1⅓ scoreless innings in his first appearance since breaking his right leg on Aug. 11. He was 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA when was struck on the lower leg by a line drive hit by Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox.

Boston ace Chris Sale, being eased back into the rotation after recent shoulder trouble, struck out seven in 3⅓ innings. He allowed two runs in his third start back from the disabled list.

Josh Donaldson homered off Sale in the fourth, ending the lefty’s 35-inning consecutive scoreless streak. It was the first homer off Sale in 75 innings.

Yankees 10, Orioles 8

In New York, CC Sabathia won for just the second time since the All-Star break, Didi Gregorius and Aaron Hicks hit two-run homers and the Yankees built a six-run lead to beat Baltimore and close in on their second straight AL wild card.

Luke Voit added a two-run single to give him 24 RBIs in 31 games with New York, and Hicks scored four runs. After Baltimore closed to 9-8 in the eighth, Aaron Judge doubled in a run for his first RBI since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 14.

Braves 6, Phillies 5

In Atlanta, the Braves moved to the brink of their first NL East title since 2013, bouncing back from Ronald Acuna Jr.’s defensive blunder with a five-run seventh.

Ozzie Albies sparked the comeback with a two-run homer and Johan Camargo finished it off with a two-out, two-run single, giving the Baby Braves a chance to celebrate as soon as Saturday afternoon with one more victory over second-place Philadelphia.

Rays 11, Blue Jays 3

In Toronto, Austin Meadows drove in three runs, Tommy Pham reached base three times and had two RBIs and Tampa Bay kept its postseason hopes alive.

Royals 4, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Ian Kennedy pitched three-run ball into the eighth inning, and Kansas City stopped a five-game slide.

Marlins 1, Reds 0 (10)

In Miami, pinch hitter Isaac Galloway smacked an opposite-field double in the 10th inning to score Brian Anderson and lead the hosts past Cincinnati.

White Sox 10, Cubs 4

In Chicago, the Cubs played without shortstop Addison Russell after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, and they were unable to overcome a shaky performance by Jose Quintana in a loss to the White Sox in a crosstown matchup.

Russell was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after a blog post attributed to Melisa Reidy contained detailed allegations of years of physical and emotional abuse. The 24-year-old Russell can challenge the leave before an arbitrator, and the leave can be extended for additional seven-day periods if the union agrees. He continues to be paid his $3.2 million salary.

Mets 4, Nationals 2

In Washington, Jacob deGrom turned in a record 23rd consecutive quality start, lowered his ERA to 1.77 and boosted his record to .500 as he bids to earn the NL Cy Young Award, allowing one run in seven innings for New York.

Throwing fastballs in the 156-159 kph range, deGrom (9-9) struck out eight and walked one while allowing just one run and three hits, all singles. Bob Gibson (in 1968) and Chris Carpenter (2005) each had single-season runs of 22 quality starts, the previous major league mark.

The right-handed deGrom has given up as many as four earned runs in only one of his 31 starts in 2018, back on April 10 against Miami. He’s now up to 28 in a row allowing three runs or fewer, the longest single-season streak in major league history.

Rangers 8, Mariners 3 (7)

In Arlington, Texas, Adrian Beltre belted a three-run homer in the first and finished with a season-high five RBIs, and the Rangers prevailed in a game halted by rain with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Beltre’s RBIs all came with two outs. His 476th career home run moved him into sole possession of 30th place all time, moving past Stan Musial and Willie Stargell.

Cardinals 5, Giants 3

In St. Louis, pinch hitter Matt Adams had a clutch two-run double in the eighth inning to lead the Cardinals past San Francisco.

Brewers 8, Pirates 3

In Pittsburgh, Travis Shaw, Mike Moustakas and Erik Kratz homered during a six-run sixth as Milwaukee rallied for the win and gained ground in the NL Central race.

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, German Marquez struck out 11 in seven innings and Ian Desmond had three RBIs, lifting Colorado to a much-needed win.

Athletics 7, Twins 6 (10)

In Oakland, Khris Davis smacked his second homer of the night leading off the bottom of the 10th for career-high No. 45, sending the Athletics past Minnesota.

Davis hit a 1-1 pitch from Matt Magill (3-3) over the fence in right-center for his fourth career walkoff homer. It marked the slugger’s 22nd multihomer game and seventh this season.

Padres 5, Dodgers 3

In Los Angeles, Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer, and Freddy Galvis added a solo shot to lead last-place San Diego.

The Padres had dropped five in a row against Los Angeles. It was San Diego’s first win over the Dodgers since July 10 at Petco Park.