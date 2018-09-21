Billie Jean King, partner join Dodgers ownership group
Tennis great Billie Jean King is seen in a January 2016 file photo.

LOS ANGELES – Billie Jean King and partner Ilana Kloss have joined the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group.

The Dodgers made the announcement Thursday. The tennis great said Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter and the organization have proven to be leaders in sports on and off the field.

King said they share a “commitment to equality and inclusion, including the LGBTQ community, and we hope to further expand the team’s efforts in those areas as we move forward together.”

Walter stated he’s proud to welcome “two trailblazing athletes, social advocates and business women.”

King, Walter and CEO Stan Kasten were scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday at Dodger Stadium. King and Kloss also will become part of the ownership group of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

In 2014, King and Kloss co-founded the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, which addresses diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

King grew up a Dodgers fan in Long Beach. Her brother, Randy Moffitt, pitched for 12 seasons in the majors, mostly for the rival San Francisco Giants.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called King a “true American trailblazer” and “we are excited to have them both join the national pastime.”

