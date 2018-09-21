Arsenal, Chelsea post Europa League victories
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores Arsenal's third goal in a Europa League Group E match at Emirates Stadium on Thursday against Vorskla Poltava. Arsenal won 4-2.

Arsenal, Chelsea post Europa League victories

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Ukraine’s Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday, while in-form Chelsea began its campaign with a 1-0 win away to PAOK in Greece.

Aubameyang has struggled to hit top gear in the Premier League so far with just one goal in five starts, but the Gabon striker opened the scoring in London after 32 minutes of the Group E encounter.

Danny Welbeck nodded in a second just after halftime and Aubameyang curled in the Gunners’ third, with Mesut Ozil also on target before a lapse in concentration saw Vorskla hit back with two late goals.

“I think we played well in the first half and in the beginning of the second as well,” Aubameyang told BT Sport.

“We have to improve and try to fight not to concede a goal like we did in the last minute.”

Premier League leader Chelsea made a winning start to their Group L campaign as Willian’s seventh-minute effort was enough to see off PAOK at a hostile Toumba Stadium.

Eden Hazard was omitted from the Chelsea squad at his own request due to fatigue, but manager Maurizio Sarri fielded a strong side as the Blues extended their winning run to six games in all competitions.

“We were in control of the match for 90 minutes. We had a lot of opportunities. We missed them and so I’m very happy with the three points, very happy with the performance, but not very happy with the result,” said Sarri.

“When it’s time to kill the match, we have to kill the match.”

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers acquitted themselves well in their first appearance in the group stage of a European competition since the 2010-11 Champions League, as they came away with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

A disastrous start for the Glasgow side saw Carlos Bacca fire Villarreal ahead inside 60 seconds, but Scott Arfield turned home a cross from Daniel Candeias to level on 67 minutes.

Gerard Moreno put the hosts back in front almost immediately, only for Kyle Lafferty to again hit back for Rangers as Gerrard’s men made a solid start in Group G.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during a Champions League game against Valencia on Tuesday.
Allegri bemoans lack of VAR after Ronaldo sees red for Juventus
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri lamented the lack of a video assistant referee after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off on his Champions League debut for the club against Valencia on Wednesday. ...
Image Not Available
Lionel Messi scores hat trick as Barcelona routs PSV Eindhoven
If the World Cup had given the impression that Lionel Messi was slipping down soccer's pecking order, the Argentine star made it clear he remains at the top of his game. Messi scored a r...
Image Not Available
Rio to host 2019 Copa America final; Sao Paulo gets opener
South America's soccer confederation Conmebol has announced that the historic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the Copa America final next July. Conmebol also said Tuesday Sa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores Arsenal's third goal in a Europa League Group E match at Emirates Stadium on Thursday against Vorskla Poltava. Arsenal won 4-2.

, , , , ,