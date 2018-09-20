Allegri bemoans lack of VAR after Ronaldo sees red for Juventus
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during a Champions League game against Valencia on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Allegri bemoans lack of VAR after Ronaldo sees red for Juventus

AFP-JIJI

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, SPAIN – Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri lamented the lack of a Video Assistant Referee after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off on his Champions League debut for the club against Valencia on Wednesday.

A tearful Ronaldo was shown a red card in the 29th minute at Estadio Mestalla for an altercation with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo. Juve still won the game 2-0 thanks to two penalties from Miralem Pjanic.

The decision by German official Felix Brych appeared harsh. Murillo tracked Ronaldo into the box and as the players tussled, Ronaldo appeared to kick out at his opponent, who fell to the ground. Ronaldo then waved his hand at Murillo’s head, gesturing for him to stand up.

It remains to be seen how will UEFA judge Ronaldo’s offense and subsequent dissent, but he is set to miss at least the team’s next European game at home against Young Boys on Oct. 2. After that comes the more threatening doubleheader against Manchester United.

“I can only say that VAR would have helped the referee make the right decision,” Allegri said afterwards.

“Going down to 10 men in the Champions League for an incident like that is disappointing. We risked losing tonight with that and we’ll miss him for the next games too.”

UEFA have indicated they plan to implement VAR in Europe’s top club tournament next season after the technology was used, largely successfully, at last summer’s World Cup.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
Lionel Messi scores hat trick as Barcelona routs PSV Eindhoven
If the World Cup had given the impression that Lionel Messi was slipping down soccer's pecking order, the Argentine star made it clear he remains at the top of his game. Messi scored a r...
Image Not Available
Rio to host 2019 Copa America final; Sao Paulo gets opener
South America's soccer confederation Conmebol has announced that the historic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the Copa America final next July. Conmebol also said Tuesday Sa...
The Antlers' Serginho, who scored Kashima's opening goal in the 14th minute, controls the ball against Tianjin Quanjian in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal, second-leg match on Tuesday in Macau. Kashima won 3-O. KYODO
Antlers reach Asian Champions League semifinals for first time
The Kashima Antlers secured their first-ever berth in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night with a 5-0 aggregate victory over China's Tianjin Quanjian in the round of eight....

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during a Champions League game against Valencia on Tuesday. | REUTERS

, ,