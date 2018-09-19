Rio to host 2019 Copa America final; Sao Paulo gets opener

South America’s soccer confederation Conmebol has announced that the historic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the Copa America final next July.

Conmebol also said Tuesday Sao Paulo FC’s Morumbi stadium will host the opener on June 14.

The semifinals will be played in Porto Alegre’s Arena do Gremio and Belo Horizonte’s Mineirao, where Brazil was crushed 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

The other two stadiums to be used in the tournament are Palmeiras’ Alianz Parque, also in Sao Paulo, and Salvador’s Arena Fonte Nova.

Rogerio Caboclo, the CEO of Copa America’s organizing committee, said the priorities were to pick venues that weren’t used for the 2014 World Cup and to avoid trips longer than three hours between host cities.