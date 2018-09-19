Rio to host 2019 Copa America final; Sao Paulo gets opener

AP

RIO DE JANEIRO – South America’s soccer confederation Conmebol has announced that the historic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the Copa America final next July.

Conmebol also said Tuesday Sao Paulo FC’s Morumbi stadium will host the opener on June 14.

The semifinals will be played in Porto Alegre’s Arena do Gremio and Belo Horizonte’s Mineirao, where Brazil was crushed 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

The other two stadiums to be used in the tournament are Palmeiras’ Alianz Parque, also in Sao Paulo, and Salvador’s Arena Fonte Nova.

Rogerio Caboclo, the CEO of Copa America’s organizing committee, said the priorities were to pick venues that weren’t used for the 2014 World Cup and to avoid trips longer than three hours between host cities.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
Lionel Messi scores hat trick as Barcelona routs PSV Eindhoven
If the World Cup had given the impression that Lionel Messi was slipping down soccer's pecking order, the Argentine star made it clear he remains at the top of his game. Messi scored a r...
The Antlers' Serginho, who scored Kashima's opening goal in the 14th minute, controls the ball against Tianjin Quanjian in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal, second-leg match on Tuesday in Macau. Kashima won 3-O. KYODO
Antlers reach Asian Champions League semifinals for first time
The Kashima Antlers secured their first-ever berth in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night with a 5-0 aggregate victory over China's Tianjin Quanjian in the round of eight....
Brighton's Glenn Murray (left) celebrates with teammate Anthony Knockaert after scoring a 90th-minute penalty against Southampton on Monday at St Mary's Stadium. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Last-gasp equalizer gives Brighton draw at Southampton
Brighton's Glenn Murray converted a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 2-2 draw at south-coast rival Southampton after it fought back from two goals down in a pulsating Premier League clash on Mond...

, , , ,