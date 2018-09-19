Yankees delay Red Sox celebration

Neil Walker and some teammates pulled into Yankee Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, only to turn right back around for home when New York announced a six-hour postponement.

The Yankees needed a jolt to get through the long, soggy day. Aaron Judge provided the first with his return to the lineup, and Walker helped finish the job.

Walker hit a three-run homer, Zach Britton started a game-ending double play on New York’s third try in the ninth inning and the Yankees kept the Boston Red Sox from a bubbly celebration in the Bronx for at least another night with a 3-2 victory.

“We didn’t have many hits tonight,” Walker said. “When you get a big hit like that, it can be uplifting. I was just happy to put a good swing on it.”

Angels 9, Athletics 7

In Oakland, Kaleb Cowart hit a go-ahead grand slam in a six-run sixth inning before adding an RBI triple, and Los Angeles rallied past Oakland.

The Athletics fell five games back of the AL West-leading Astros and 2½ behind the Yankees for the top wild card.

Shohei Ohtani hit fifth in the Angels’ lineup and went 1-for-2 and walked twice.

Dodgers 3, Rockies 2 (10)

In Los Angeles, Chris Taylor hit a solo home run in the 10th inning to extend the Dodgers’ lead in the NL West to 1½ games over Colorado.

Taylor connected off Adam Ottavino (6-4) with one out and was swarmed by teammates at home plate. A day after moving past the Rockies into first place, the defending NL champions matched their largest lead of the season. The Dodgers won the series opener 8-2.

In Other Games

Astros 7, Mariners 0

Rays 4, Rangers 0

Twins 5, Tigers 3

Indians 5, White Sox 3

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

Cubs 9, Diamondbacks 1

Cardinals 8, Braves 1

Reds 3, Brewers 1

Phillies 5, Mets 2

Nationals 4, Marlins 2

Giants 5, Padres 4

Pirates 2, Royals 1 (11)