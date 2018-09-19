Yankees delay Red Sox celebration
The Yankees' Neil Walker is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a three-run homer against the Red Sox during the eighth inning on Tuesday in New York. The Yankees won 3-1. | AP

/

AP

NEW YORK – Neil Walker and some teammates pulled into Yankee Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, only to turn right back around for home when New York announced a six-hour postponement.

The Yankees needed a jolt to get through the long, soggy day. Aaron Judge provided the first with his return to the lineup, and Walker helped finish the job.

Walker hit a three-run homer, Zach Britton started a game-ending double play on New York’s third try in the ninth inning and the Yankees kept the Boston Red Sox from a bubbly celebration in the Bronx for at least another night with a 3-2 victory.

“We didn’t have many hits tonight,” Walker said. “When you get a big hit like that, it can be uplifting. I was just happy to put a good swing on it.”

Angels 9, Athletics 7

In Oakland, Kaleb Cowart hit a go-ahead grand slam in a six-run sixth inning before adding an RBI triple, and Los Angeles rallied past Oakland.

The Athletics fell five games back of the AL West-leading Astros and 2½ behind the Yankees for the top wild card.

Shohei Ohtani hit fifth in the Angels’ lineup and went 1-for-2 and walked twice.

Dodgers 3, Rockies 2 (10)

In Los Angeles, Chris Taylor hit a solo home run in the 10th inning to extend the Dodgers’ lead in the NL West to 1½ games over Colorado.

Taylor connected off Adam Ottavino (6-4) with one out and was swarmed by teammates at home plate. A day after moving past the Rockies into first place, the defending NL champions matched their largest lead of the season. The Dodgers won the series opener 8-2.

In Other Games

Astros 7, Mariners 0

Rays 4, Rangers 0

Twins 5, Tigers 3

Indians 5, White Sox 3

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

Cubs 9, Diamondbacks 1

Cardinals 8, Braves 1

Reds 3, Brewers 1

Phillies 5, Mets 2

Nationals 4, Marlins 2

Giants 5, Padres 4

Pirates 2, Royals 1 (11)

Lions starter Shinsaburo Tawata earns his 15th victory of the season on Tuesday night against the Fighters at MetLife Dome. Seibu defeated Hokkaido Nippon Ham 7-4.
Shogo Akiyama, Hideto Asamura ignite Lions in triumph over Fighters
Shogo Akiyama scored three runs on three hits, including a first-inning solo home run, while Hideto Asamura added a homer and three RBIs as the Seibu Lions topped the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 7...
The Brewers' Christian Yelich smacks a sixth-inning triple against the Reds on Monday at Miller Park.
Brewers' Christian Yelich hits for historic cycle against Reds
Christian Yelich cycled his way into the record book. Milwaukee's streaking slugger became the first major leaguer to hit for the cycle twice in one season against the same team, driving...
The Lions' Takumi Kuriyama (left) returns to the dugout after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of Seibu's 8-1 win over the Hawks on Monday at MetLife Dome.
PL-leading Lions ride Takumi Kuriyama's grand slam to sweep of second-place Hawks
Takumi Kuriyama hit a grand slam and helped the Seibu Lions widen their lead in the Pacific League with an 8-1 win against the second-place Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Monday. With the vic...

