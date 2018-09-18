Last-gasp equalizer gives Brighton draw at Southampton

Brighton’s Glenn Murray converted a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 2-2 draw at south-coast rival Southampton after it fought back from two goals down in a pulsating Premier League clash on Monday.

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired the Saints into a 35th-minute lead with a scorcher from 30 meters into the bottom right-hand corner of the net and Danny Ings netted a penalty in the 65th after being fouled by left back Gaetan Bong.

Shane Duffy gave Brighton hope with a 67th-minute header after a cross from the right and Murray completed the comeback from the spot after he was bundled over by James Ward-Prowse.

There was still time for late drama as Southampton came close to snatching a winner but visiting goalkeeper Matt Ryan kept out a fierce Ryan Bertrand free kick.

This was the third straight league draw between Southampton and Brighton.

The result left Southampton and Brighton 13th and 14th on the table, respectively, the Saints just ahead on goal difference.

“It’s the second game we’ve come back from 2-0 down,” Brighton manager Chris Hughton told Sky Sports. “You have to look at the character but also some of the frailties that put us in that position in the first place, credit to the lads they responded well.”

Reflecting on the equalizer, Hughton added: “At 2-1 down away from home and a penalty, you’re not going to get a cooler head than Glenn Murray.”

Meanwhile any pleasure Hojbjerg felt in scoring a brilliant goal was outweighed by his frustration in seeing the Saints squander a 2-0 lead.

“It’s not good enough,” he insisted. “If you want to be serious and a contender, you cannot let games like this go.”

Hojbjerg added: “It’s nice to make a good goal like this but I want to win, that’s all that matters.”