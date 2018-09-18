Kisenosato improves to 8-2
No. 16 maegashira Kotoyuki pushes out No. 11 Kyokutaisei on Tuesday at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament. | NIKKAN SPORTS

/

Kisenosato improves to 8-2

Kyodo

Yokozuna Kisenosato continued his comeback run at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, earning his first winning record since March 2017 when he clinched a second-straight top division championship.

Before fellow yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu closed out Day 10 of the 15-day tournament with their 10th consecutive wins, Kisenosato felt the pressure pile up from three false starts against No. 3 maegashira Endo at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

But when the action finally started, Kisenosato (8-2) wasted little time forcing his opponent from the ring. The 32-year-old yokozuna remains two wins off the lead following a pair of upsets and a string of hard-fought victories.

Endo (1-9), a fan favorite who has won four kimboshi prizes for beating a grand champion, had beaten Kisenosato three times in seven previous matchups but has only posted one win here so far.

In the day’s final bout, sekiwake Mitakeumi (6-4) had Kakuryu on the ropes, but yielded position and allowed the yokozuna to steamroll him out of the opposite side of the ring.

Hakuho survived a scare against 227-kg sekiwake Ichinojo (3-7) and bested his fellow Mongolian to also remain undefeated.

Among other upper-ranked wrestlers, rival ozeki Goeido and Takayasu battled to stay in contention, with each wrestler coming into their 29th bout together one win off the lead.

Takayasu got a left-handed belt grab on his opponent after blocking a powerful initial charge, but Goeido lost his footing trying to stretch away from Takayasu and was twisted down the clay.

Takayasu (9-1) improved to 19-10 against his counterpart and remains a win shy of the leaders, while Goeido fell to 8-2. Takayasu will challenge Hakuho on Wednesday.

Ozeki Tochinoshin (6-4) used his brute strength to overpower top-ranked maegashira Kaisei (4-6), the second-heaviest man in the division.

Both wrestlers locked into their favored belt holds, but the Georgian, fighting with a taped right foot, turned on the afterburners and drove the Brazilian out.

Tochinoshin is competing as a demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki and needs at least two more wins to maintain his status at the next grand tournament.

Komusubi duo Takakeisho (4-6) and Tamawashi (2-8) each won their respective bouts against No. 2 Yutakayama (1-7-2) and No. 1 Ikioi (1-9).

It was only Tamawashi’s second match against a rank-and-file wrestler at the tournament. His only other win came on Day 8 in an upset against Kisenosato.

In the lower ranks, No. 13 Ryuden dropped to 8-2 after being toppled by a desperate push from No. 16 Ishiura (3-7), who is in danger of relegation to the second division.

Ryuden had been the only rank-and-filer one win off the pace but is now tied with No. 13 Takanoiwa, who also earned a winning record, along with Kisenosato and Goeido.

Takanoiwa, who suffered a concussion in an after-hours assault by fellow Mongolian Harumafuji last October, prompting the yokozuna’s retirement, returned to the top division after winning his second juryo division championship in a playoff at the July meet in Nagoya.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Ryogoku Kokugikan hosts three of sumo's six yearly tournaments.
Sumo 101: Ryogoku
Sumo is Japan's national sport and can be seen from one end of the country to the other in both official tournaments as well as regional tours. The birthplace of the sport is in modern d...
Yokozuna Hakuho defeats Mitakeumi on the ninth day of the Autumn Basho on Monday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Yokozuna survive scares on Day 9
Yokozuna Kisenosato bounced back from defeat and posted a victory over ozeki Tochinoshin on Monday at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament. Fellow yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu both survived s...
Yokozuna Hakuho celebrates his 800th victory on Day 8 of the Autumn Basho.
Hakuho, Kakuryu remain unbeaten at Autumn Basho; Kisenosato upset again
Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu secured winning records Sunday, while their Japanese counterpart Kisenosato took a second loss on the eighth day of the 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament....

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

No. 16 maegashira Kotoyuki pushes out No. 11 Kyokutaisei on Tuesday at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament. | NIKKAN SPORTS

, , , , ,