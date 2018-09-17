Eliud Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin
Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. Kipchoge set a world record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds. | AFP-JIJI

BERLIN – Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record, winning the Berlin race in 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds on Sunday.

His feat came as Kevin Mayer set a decathlon world record with a total of 9,126 points in his native France on Sunday, topping a previous best of 9,045 points set by American Ashton Eaton three years ago.

Organizers of the Berlin Marathon initially put Kipchoge’s time at 2 hours, 1 minute, 40 seconds, but later reduced it by one second.

The 33-year-old broke the previous world record set in Berlin by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 by 1 minute and 18 seconds.

“I lack words to describe this day,” Kipchoge said after becoming the first person to finish a marathon in less than 2 hours and 2 minutes.

“They say you miss two times but you can’t miss the third time,” he said in reference to his two previous failed attempts to break the world record in Berlin.

The Kenyan defended his 2017 title in the German capital, pulling ahead of the other runners early on amid perfect conditions. Mild temperatures and little to no wind gave the runners of the 45th Berlin Marathon an advantage over last year, when rain slowed the race.

Berlin debutant Amos Kipruto was second at 2 hours, 6 minutes, 23 seconds, followed by a third Kenyan, former world-record holder Wilson Kipsang, who clocked 2 hours, 6 minutes, 48 seconds.

Shogo Nakamura narrowly missed setting a Japanese record with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes, 16 seconds.

Gladys Cherono won the women’s race in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 11 seconds, a women’s record for the race. The previous record was set by Mizuki Noguchi 13 years ago.

The 35-year-old Kenyan, who has won twice before in Berlin, said she felt confident going into the race but wasn’t sure she would beat favorite Tirunesh Dibaba.

Dibaba came in third behind fellow Ethiopian Rutia Aga.

A total of 44,389 runners from 133 countries took part in the race, organizers said.

