Patrick Mahomes tosses six TDs to lead Chiefs to win over Steelers

Tyreek Hill turned to face the cameras when the hottest quarterback in the NFL looked up, saw a potential traffic jam and urged his Kansas City Chiefs teammate to conduct his business elsewhere.

“Don’t do that here,” Patrick Mahomes said with a laugh.

Hill responded by shuffling a few steps clear of Mahomes’ stall.

Good idea. There’s little doubt who is calling the shots now in Kansas City. It’s the first-year starter with the big arm.

Mahomes tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes and the Chiefs held off the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 42-37 victory Sunday that showcased why Kansas City traded away veteran Alex Smith in the spring and put the team in the hands of a 22-year-old with all of one career start under his belt.

“He had a couple good plays you know,” coach Andy Reid said after Mahomes led Kansas City to its first win in Pittsburgh in 32 years.

Maybe more than a couple.

Mahomes, who turns 23 on Monday, finished 23 of 28 for 326 yards. His 10 touchdown passes through two weeks are the most by a quarterback through two games in NFL history. Heady stuff for a player who spent almost all of last season on the bench watching Smith guide the Chiefs to a fourth playoff berth in five years.

“You never expect to have 10 touchdowns at this point in the season,” Mahomes said. “But I knew with this offense and the weapons that we have and the scheme coach Reid has drawn up that we had a chance to be really, really good and the possibilities are endless.”

On the other side, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shook off an achy right elbow that limited him in practice during the week, completing 39 of 60 passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns.

Saints 21, Browns 18

In New Orleans, Wil Lutz kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Saints with 21 seconds left, Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzalez pushed the second of his two missed field goals wide right in the final seconds, and the Saints held on for a 21-18 victory that extended the Browns’ winless streak to 19 games.

Cleveland (0-1-1) carried a two-score lead into the final nine minutes.

Vikings 29, Packers 29

In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and Minnesota had to settle for a 29-29 tie after rallying from a late 13-point deficit.

