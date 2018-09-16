Ohtani reaches 20-homer mark in loss
Shohei Ohtani is greeted by Mike Trout as he returns to the dugout following his home run against the Mariners on Saturday in Anaheim, California. | KYODO

/

Ohtani reaches 20-homer mark in loss

Kyodo,

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AP

Shohei Ohtani became the second Japanese major leaguer to hit 20 home runs in a single season when he connected for a solo shot during the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-5 defeat against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Right after teammate Mike Trout connected on a two-run blast to put the Angels on the scoreboard, Ohtani stepped into the box and hit a homer off Seattle starter Erasmo Ramirez in the first inning at Angel Stadium.

Ohtani joined Hideki Matsui as the only Japanese player to hit at least 20 home runs in a single MLB season. Matsui did it five times, including in 2010 when he hit 21 for the Angels.

“I’m really happy (with home run No. 20) but it’s not over yet so I have to keep going,” Ohtani said.

When told Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of the Mariners, called him a “home run hitter,” Ohtani humbly denied the label.

“I don’t consider myself a home run hitter but there are many ways to contribute to the team score and hitting extra-base hits is one. I feel more comfortable with my at-bats than I did in the first half (of the season),” he said.

The Mariners are 7½ games behind Oakland for the final AL wild card with 14 games to play.

Seattle trailed 4-0 before Kristopher Negron and Mitch Haniger homered in the fifth inning. Negron added an RBI single in the sixth, then Robinson Cano cleared the bases in the eighth.

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a homer, a single and two strikeouts.

Junichi Tazawa got the last four outs for the Angels.

Indians 15, Tigers 0

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor and Brantley connected for back-to-back homers in the first inning off Michael Fulmer (3-12), Jose Ramirez had three hits and the Indians became the first team this year to clinch a division championship.

The Indians have won the last three AL Central titles.

“It’s really nice,” Lindor said. “We understand we still have a long way to go. We had an idea we were going to be in the postseason for a week now, but still, it feels good to celebrate, give that little teaser to all the guys, like, ‘This is what could happen if you continue to win.’ “

In Other Games

Blue Jays 8, Yankees 7

Rays 7, Athletics 5

White Sox 2, Orioles 0

Royals 10, Twins 3

Red Sox 5, Mets 3

Dodgers 17, Cardinals 4

Rangers 6, Padres 3

Astros 10, Diamondbacks 4

Nationals 7, Braves 1

Cubs 1, Reds 0

Phillies 5, Marlins 4

Pirates 3, Brewers 1

Giants 3, Rockies 0

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Indians celebrate in the clubhouse after becoming the first MLB club to clinch a division title this season on Saturday in Cleveland.
Indians rout Tigers to clinch third straight AL Central title
With ski googles perched on his head, Michael Brantley stood in the middle of Cleveland's rocking clubhouse just a few steps from a bin overflowing with dozens of empty beer and champagne bottle...
The Dragons' Ryosuke Hirata slugs a solo homer in the seventh inning against the Carp on Saturday at Mazda Stadium. Chunichi topped Hiroshima 7-5.
Ryosuke Hirata smacks go-ahead homer in seventh to lift Dragons past Carp
A seventh-inning solo homer by Ryosuke Hirata proved decisive as the Chunichi Dragons beat the Central League-leading Hiroshima Carp 7-5 on Saturday. Hiroshima battled back from a run do...
Tanaka picks up 12th victory
Masahiro Tanaka threw six solid innings and picked up his 12th win as the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Friday. Tanaka (12-5) struck out eight of the 24 batters...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shohei Ohtani is greeted by Mike Trout as he returns to the dugout following his home run against the Mariners on Saturday in Anaheim, California. | KYODO

, , ,