Yosuke Ideguchi nets in Greuther Fuerth debut

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi made his first start in the Bundesliga second division and netted for Greuther Fuerthe in their 4-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Ideguchi, who moved to the German second-tier club on loan from Leeds United late last month, notched the second goal on the hour mark at Stadion am Laubenweg to double the lead after German forward Daniel Keita-Ruel opened the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Ideguchi will spend the rest of the season with Greuther Fuerthe. He joined Leeds in January from J. League side Gamba Osaka but was immediately loaned out to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa on a six-month deal.

Ideguchi returned to Leeds following the conclusion of his loan spell in Spain, but he was eventually sent to Greuther Fuerthe.