Yosuke Ideguchi nets in Greuther Fuerth debut

Kyodo

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi made his first start in the Bundesliga second division and netted for Greuther Fuerthe in their 4-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Ideguchi, who moved to the German second-tier club on loan from Leeds United late last month, notched the second goal on the hour mark at Stadion am Laubenweg to double the lead after German forward Daniel Keita-Ruel opened the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Ideguchi will spend the rest of the season with Greuther Fuerthe. He joined Leeds in January from J. League side Gamba Osaka but was immediately loaned out to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa on a six-month deal.

Ideguchi returned to Leeds following the conclusion of his loan spell in Spain, but he was eventually sent to Greuther Fuerthe.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Frontale's Kei Chinen scores a goal past Consadole 'keeper Gu Sung-yun in the 86th minute on Saturday at Todoroki Stadium. Kawasaki won 7-0.
Second-place Frontale thrash Consadole, move closer to top of table
Kawasaki Frontale's weekend began as so many recent weekends have: with the team staring up at what appeared to be an insurmountable point gap between it and runaway J. League leaders Sanfrecce Hir...
Cerezo Osaka defender Osmar (43) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a tying goal in the 78th minute against visiting Jubilo Iwata on Friday night. The teams settled for a 1-1 draw.
Osmar scores late equalizer as Cerezo earn draw with Jubilo
Despite dominating possession and completing twice as many passes as their opponents, Cerezo Osaka needed a late equalizer from Spanish defender Osmar to salvage a 1-1 draw against Jubilo Iwata ...
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho blasts pundits with barrage of Marcus Rashford statistics
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasted his critics with a barrage of statistics on Friday to defend the amount of playing time given to England striker Marcus Rashford over the past two...

, ,