Japan seals Davis Cup World Group playoff victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina

Japan's Ben McLachlan (left) plays a shot as partner Yasutaka Uchiyama looks on in a Davis Cup World Group playoff doubles match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday in Osaka. The duo defeated Tomislav Brkic and Nerman Fatic 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. | KYODO

Kyodo

OSAKA – Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama defeated Tomislav Brkic and Nerman Fatic in straight sets in the doubles rubber on Saturday as Japan won its Davis Cup World Group playoff against Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-0.

The Japanese duo completed a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Brkic and Fatic in 1 hour, 52 minutes at the ITC Utsubo Tennis Center.

McLachlan and Uchiyama fired 12 aces and 32 winners, while Brkic and Fatic served six double faults, twice as many as their opponents.

With the win, Japan secured its spot in the 2019 World Group, the top tier of next year’s Davis Cup, and a seeded berth in next February’s qualifying round.

Japan’s Taro Daniel and Yoshihito Nishioka won their respective singles rubbers on Friday to give Japan a 2-0 lead.

Japan was consigned to the Davis Cup World Group playoffs following a first-round defeat against Italy in February.

