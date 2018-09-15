Kisenosato rebounds from loss

A day after his first loss, yokozuna Kisenosato bounced back with a hard-fought win over No. 4 maegashira Chiyonokuni at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday.

The two other yokozuna, Hakuho and Kakuryu, remained undefeated on the seventh day of the 15-day tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Ozeki Takayasu also stayed perfect as he maintained his pursuit for a breakthrough tournament victory.

Kisenosato (6-1) once again looked less than convincing but nevertheless earned a rousing ovation after outlasting his rank-and-file opponent.

Chiyonokuni (2-5) started the more aggressive of the two, slapping and thrusting while Kisenosato looked to gain a belt grip.

The sole Japanese yokozuna, fighting for his career after missing an unprecedented eight meets through injury, withstood an attempted leg sweep before securing a left arm belt grip.

The pair then grappled for position in an energy-sapping battle before the yokozuna forced Chiyonokuni’s foot over the straw as he attempted to initiate a throw.

All-time championship record holder Hakuho barely broke a sweat in the penultimate bout of the day against No. 3 Endo (1-6). The maegashira flew at Hakuho from the jump but was pushed back and lost his footing, slipping to the clay.

Kakuryu looked impressive with another dominant win, this time over No. 3 maegashira Shodai (2-5).

Unable to secure a belt grip at the opening, the yokozuna quickly drove his opponent from the ring with a rapid-fire combination of slaps and thrusts.