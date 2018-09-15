Tanaka picks up 12th victory

Masahiro Tanaka threw six solid innings and picked up his 12th win as the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Friday.

Tanaka (12-5) struck out eight of the 24 batters he faced at Yankee Stadium for his third straight winning start. The 29-year-old has posted more than 12 wins for five seasons in a row since joining the Yankees in 2014.

He limited the Blue Jays to four hits and a pair of walks, and extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings. The last time he surrendered a run was on Sept. 1, when he gave up a run in the first inning in the Yankees’ win over the Detroit Tigers.

He gave up his first hit, a single to Luke Maile, with one out in the third, but he retired the next two batters comfortably to close the inning.

The Yankees scored five runs in the first inning against Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada (7-12). Andrew McCutchen led off with a double and came home on Aaron Hicks’ RBI single to open the scoring.

Giancarlo Stanton scored on a grounder, while Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit drove in runs for a comfortable lead.

New York added three runs on two RBI singles in the third inning, and McCutchen blasted his third home run since joining the team in a trade at the end of August. Didi Gregorius drove in his second run of the day in the Yankees’ two-run eighth.

“I think any one of us could pitch in that game,” Tanaka said, according to MLB.com. “For me, the important thing right now is to focus on this game and the next game.”

New York’s Aaron Judge was activated for the first time since going on the disabled list on July 27 with a fractured right wrist. He played the final two innings in right field.

Diamondbacks 4, Astros 2

In Houston, Jon Jay delivered a pinch-hit, broken-bat, RBI triple with two outs in the eighth to key Arizona’s victory over the Astros.

Reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked a scoreless ninth for the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and one walk. He earned his second save.

Dodgers 3, Cardinals 0

In St. Louis, rookie right-hander Walker Buehler dominated for eight innings, and Yasiel Puig hit a pair of home runs for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers moved into a tie for the second wild-card spot in the National League by blanking the Redbirds.

Buehler retired the first 13 St. Louis batters before Paul DeJong singled with one out in the fifth.

Mariners 5, Angels 0

In Los Angeles, Angels cleanup hitter Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 in a loss to Seattle.

Athletics 2, Rays 1 (10)

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Khris Davis led off the 10th inning with his major league-leading 42nd homer, and Oakland edged Tampa Bay.

Royals 8, Twins 4

In Kansas City, Salvador Perez hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth as the Royals rallied for a dramatic victory over Minnesota.

Giants 2, Rockies 0

In San Francisco, Chris Stratton pitched a two-hit shutout, and Austin Slater provided all the offense the Giants would need with a two-run single in the second inning, allowing the hosts to snap an 11-game losing streak by quieting Colorado.

In Other Games

Cubs 3, Reds 2

Brewers 7, Pirates 4

Mets 8, Red Sox 0

Braves 10, Nationals 5

Phillies 14, Marlins 2

Tigers 5, Indians 4

White Sox 8, Orioles 6

Rangers 4, Padres 0