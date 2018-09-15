Sport climbers Akiyo Noguchi, Miho Nonaka place second, fifth at world championships

Asian Games gold medalist Akiyo Noguchi finished second Friday in the women’s bouldering final at the IFSC Climbing World Championships.

The 29-year-old completed two of the four boulders to finish behind Janja Garnbret of Slovenia in the six-woman final at OlympiaWorld Innsbruck. Serbia’s Stasa Gejo took bronze.

“I really wanted to win, so I’m a little bit disappointed. I just need to keep improving,” said Noguchi.

Compatriot Miho Nonaka finished fifth.