Sport climbers Akiyo Noguchi, Miho Nonaka place second, fifth at world championships

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – Asian Games gold medalist Akiyo Noguchi finished second Friday in the women’s bouldering final at the IFSC Climbing World Championships.
The 29-year-old completed two of the four boulders to finish behind Janja Garnbret of Slovenia in the six-woman final at OlympiaWorld Innsbruck. Serbia’s Stasa Gejo took bronze.
“I really wanted to win, so I’m a little bit disappointed. I just need to keep improving,” said Noguchi.
Compatriot Miho Nonaka finished fifth.
