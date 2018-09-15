Sport climbers Akiyo Noguchi, Miho Nonaka place second, fifth at world championships

KYODO

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – Asian Games gold medalist Akiyo Noguchi finished second Friday in the women’s bouldering final at the IFSC Climbing World Championships.

The 29-year-old completed two of the four boulders to finish behind Janja Garnbret of Slovenia in the six-woman final at OlympiaWorld Innsbruck. Serbia’s Stasa Gejo took bronze.

“I really wanted to win, so I’m a little bit disappointed. I just need to keep improving,” said Noguchi.

Compatriot Miho Nonaka finished fifth.

Akiyo Noguchi celebrates after finishing as the runner-up in the women's bouldering final at the IFSC Climbing World Championships on Friday in Innsbruck, Austria. | KYODO

