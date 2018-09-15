Bengals’ Joe Mixon set for knee surgery

Cincinnati rising star Joe Mixon will need arthroscopic surgery after injuring his right knee in the Bengals’ 34-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Running back Mixon saw team doctors on Friday and was to undergo more tests before having surgery on Saturday, the U.S. media reported.

Mixon, 22, left Thursday’s game in the first half but returned in the fourth quarter and made a key 21-yard run that led to a field goal. He finished with 21 carries for 84 yards for the Bengals, who are 2-0 on the season.