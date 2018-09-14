Angels manager Scioscia says Shohei Ohtani will not pitch next year

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will not pitch next year, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Thursday before his team’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old rookie received a recommendation from the American League club to undergo Tommy John surgery after an MRI revealed new damage to his pitching elbow on Sept. 5.

After he was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Ohtani indicated he will finish the season solely as a hitter. He has yet to decide whether to undergo the reconstruction procedure.

Ohtani earned American League Player of the Week honors for the second time last week after batting .474 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in five games.