John Terry rejects contract offer from Spartak Moscow
Former England captain John Terry | AP

MOSCOW – Former England captain John Terry said he has turned down a contract offer from Russian club Spartak Moscow.

The 37-year-old defender revealed on Instagram that “after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time.”

Terry had been linked with the 2016-17 Russian champion and could have moved as a free agent after leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season.

He would have been an emergency reinforcement for Spartak’s upcoming Europa League campaign after French defender Samuel Gigot tore his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month.

On Monday, Terry posted a picture of himself working out at Chelsea’s training ground alongside fellow ex-Chelsea player Michael Essien, who is also a free agent.

