Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish undergoes surgery on right elbow

AP

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to clean out loose debris.

Darvish was declared out for the season last month after an MRI revealed a stress reaction in the elbow. He recently visited orthopedic surgeon James Andrews for a second opinion and the surgery was recommended.

The team announced that the procedure, termed a debridement, was performed on Wednesday by Texas Rangers physician Keith Meister, who has a history with Darvish.

The Cubs said Darvish would be ready for spring training.

“It sounds like it wasn’t highly invasive, but any time you have surgery, it’s surgery,” manager Joe Maddon said.

The 32-year-old Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million contract as a free agent last offseason. He went 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts before the injury.

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish | KYODO

