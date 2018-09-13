Jay Horwitz, longtime Mets media relations boss, moving to new role with team
Jay Horwitz, New York' longtime PR executive, has played a big role in numerous big events, such as the team's 9/11 memorial this week while worked behind the scenes for the Mets since 1980. | AP

NEW YORK – The New York Mets are transferring longtime media relations boss Jay Horwitz to a new role as vice president of alumni public relations and team historian.

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon announced Horwitz’s job change Wednesday at a news conference that was more of a roast by former players, coaches and executives. Horwitz has been with the team since 1980, and figures from throughout his tenure attended.

Among them: Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson, Keith Hernandez, John Franco, Joe Torre, Terry Collins, Steve Phillips and Omar Minaya. A number of current Mets also attended, including captain David Wright.

Horwitz will work in his new role to aid next season’s 50-year anniversary of the Mets 1969 World Series championship, and also on further connecting the club’s alumni.

