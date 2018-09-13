D-Backs closer Yoshihisa Hirano blows save in ninth against Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Yoshihisa Hirano surrendered a two-run homer to DJ LeMahieu in the bottom of the ninth inning as the National League West-leading Colorado Rockies rallied for a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

Hirano (4-3) came on with the Diamondbacks leading 4-3 in the ninth at Coors Field but yielded a leadoff single to Gerardo Parra, who advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on LeMahieu’s first career walk-off homer.

“It (the pitch) was way too high. I got a bit tense because the mood (in the ninth inning) was very different from the seventh and eighth innings,” said Hirano, who was attempting to record his second save in as many days.

“I don’t have experience as a closer here (in the majors),” he said.

The homer was LeMahieu’s 15th of the season. The second baseman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout.

Wade Davis (3-6), the last of four Colorado pitchers to take the mound, earned the win for working a perfect ninth.

Angels 8, Rangers 1

In Anaheim, Francisco Arcia homered twice and drove in four runs, Jose Fernandez hit his second career homer and Los Angeles routed Texas.

Arcia had a two-run double in the second inning off Yovani Gallardo and homered in the sixth and again in the eighth. Fernandez, the 30-year-old rookie from Cuba, went deep again after hitting his first major league homer on Tuesday.

Felix Pena (3-4) worked six scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one, as the Angels won for the sixth time in seven games.

Los Angeles’ Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3, including a double, scored a run and walked once.

Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 0

In Boston, the Red Sox reached 100 wins for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II in the 1946 season, topping Toronto.

David Price (15-6) won his sixth straight decision, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Unbeaten in 11 starts since July 1, Price left after 92 pitches with a lead earned when Rafael Devers scampered home on a wild pitch by Aaron Sanchez (4-6) in the fifth.

Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 39th save in 44 chances.

Rays 3, Indians 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Blake Snell took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his major league-leading 19th win, leading Tampa Bay past Cleveland.

In Other Games

Twins 3, Yankees 1

Dodgers 8, Reds 1

Brewers 5, Cubs 1

Nationals 5, Phillies 1

Athletics 10, Orioles 0

Astros 5, Tigers 4

Braves 2, Giants 1

Pirates 4, Cardinals 3

Padres 5, Mariners 4

White Sox 4, Royals 2 (12)

Mets 13, Marlins 0 (1st)

Marlins at Mets (2nd — ppd.)