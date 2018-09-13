Steph Curry sweeps into Tokyo on tour of Asia

Making his final stop on a weeklong, three-city promotional tour, NBA superstar Steph Curry was tireless interacting with the local players and fans at an event in Tokyo.

After he had been to Manila and Wuhan, China, Curry flew to the Japanese capital on Monday and appeared at a fan event at Roppongi Hills on Tuesday night.

“Thanks for having me here, Tokyo!” the Golden State Warriors guard told the spectators at the beginning of the event. “I’m so excited. It’s been a great trip so far. I’ve had a great time. I’ve really enjoyed Tokyo.”

Not surprisingly at all, the temporarily-built half basketball court was surrounded by full of local basketball fanatics to see the two-time NBA MVP in person. And the 30-year-old surely responded to them, showing some of his hoop skills on the court.

In an exhibition 3-on-3 exhibition, Curry was supposed to just be a head coach for “Team Curry,” but actually competed a little bit. He also played in a 3-point contest, teaming up with a Japanese fan, playing against his father and former NBA guard Dell Curry. The fierce competitor with three NBA titles came on top in both contests.

To wrap up the festive night, Curry put up a one-on-one battle against Dell in another shooting contest, in which the first one of the two to make a shot into a drum, which was put on a stage and was at about 20 meters away from them, would win. It took him almost a minute and a half, but Steph ended up nailing one.

The media was not granted an opportunity to speak to him, but Curry said: “This is my fourth tour (to Asia). Tokyo is my first-ever stop back in 2015, so this is where it started and to be back here obviously, for my second time, it means a lot. And hopefully, it won’t be my last.”

It was exposed on Twitter by some fans that Curry had visited the world-famous scramble crossing in Shibuya earlier the same day, drawing massive attention from the fans there.

On Wednesday evening, Curry went to Tokyo Dome and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Yomiuri Giants played against the Yakult Swallows.

Curry is the biggest basketball star that is endorsed by Under Armour and the tour was for the Baltimore-based sporting apparel company.