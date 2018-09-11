Sigi Schmid steps down as coach of the LA Galaxy
Then-Seattle Sounders head coach Sigi Schmid gestures during a training session in Seattle in this Feb. 22, 2016 file photo. Schmid stepped down as coach of the LA Galaxy on Monday. | AP

LOS ANGELES – Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in Major League Soccer history who led the LA Galaxy to the first of five MLS Cup titles, has stepped down as coach of the Galaxy.

The team said Schmid’s resignation was effective immediately Monday. Dominic Kinnear was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Schmid steps away from coaching with 266 wins in the regular season and the postseason combined. He won MLS Cup titles with the Galaxy in 2002 and the Columbus Crew in 2008. Schmid also coached the Seattle Sounders.

He was in his second stint with the Galaxy, having returned after Curt Onalfo was fired last summer.

