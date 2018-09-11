Keegan Bradley wins BMW title in playoff with Justin Rose; Hideki Matsuyama qualifies for Tour Championship

American Keegan Bradley ended a six-year drought when he won the BMW Championship in a playoff with Justin Rose on Monday, though the Englishman’s consolation was to become world number one.

Bradley parred the first extra hole to edge Rose after the pair had finished regulation on 20-under-par 260 at waterlogged Aronimink in suburban Philadelphia.

Rose missed a four-foot putt that would have extended the playoff but still became the 22nd different player to hold the world number one ranking.

“I can’t believe this. It’s so great,” an emotional Bradley said in a greenside interview after securing his fourth PGA Tour victory.

“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of people helping me.”

Bradley, 32, burst onto the scene with a major victory at the 2011 PGA Championship, but until Monday had not won since 2012.

His victory capped a long week that stretched to Monday after persistent rain left the course unplayable for Sunday’s scheduled final round.

Despite fading with a final-round 69 to finish 15th, Hideki Matsuyama earned a spot in the season-ending Tour Championship after placing 27th in the FedEx Cup points race.

Matsuyama began the day four shots behind third-round leader Rose but got off to a birdie-par-bogey start, and was slowed down by two more bogeys on the back nine. He closed out the tournament with a 14-under 266.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Matsuyama said.

“I did have some good plays but I struggled with my putts. Without more accuracy in my short and long games I won’t be able to improve my score over the last two days. That’s what I need to work on. I’m going to get some rest and do my best in the finale.”