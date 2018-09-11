AL Player of the Week Ohtani continues hit streak

Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fourth-inning double but the Los Angeles Angels were defeated 5-2 by the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Ohtani, who was named Player of the Week for the Sept. 3-9 period, proved himself worthy of his second career weekly honor by going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base — his ninth of the season.

It was the Rangers who took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning at Angel Stadium on a two-run double by Joey Gallo and a two-run homer by Ronald Guzman, both off Los Angeles starter Jaime Barria (10-9). Barria lasted only three innings.

Ohtani started the action for the home team by doubling off lefty Mike Minor (12-7), stealing third, then coming around to score the Angels’ first run on an RBI single by Jose Fernandez.

In the seventh, he hit a run-scoring single to cut the Angels’ deficit to 4-2, but it was not enough to prevent them from losing their first game in five.

Junichi Tazawa got three outs in the ninth for the Angels after Gallo added an insurance run on an RBI single in the eighth.

Neither Ohtani nor Angels manager Mike Scioscia spoke to reporters before the game about the potential reconstructive elbow surgery that the two-way star has been recommended to undertake by doctors.

Astros 3, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Justin Verlander drew several big cheers and pitched seven sharp innings in his return to Comerica Park while leading the Houston over Detroit.

Verlander struck out 10 in his first game in Detroit since being traded to Houston in August 2017. The World Series champion Astros opened a three-game lead over Oakland atop the AL West.

The 35-year-old righty, who made his major league debut with Detroit in 2005, received a long standing ovation after a video tribute was played as he walked in from the bullpen, and another when he came out to warm up for the first inning. Both times, he tipped his cap and waved to the crowd.

Verlander allowed two runs on six hits and one walk, improving to 98-50 at Comerica Park. Max Scherzer is second in career wins at the stadium with 46, while Jordan Zimmermann leads current Tigers with 14.

Brewers 3, Cubs 2

In Chicago, Lorenzo Cain had four hits, Mike Moustakas scored on Carl Edwards Jr.’s wild pitch in the sixth inning and Milwaukee edged the Cubs to pull within one game of the NL Central leaders.

Orlando Arcia and Jonathan Schoop each drove in a run as the Brewers (83-62) won for the seventh time in eight games. It’s the closest Milwaukee has been to the division lead since they trailed the Cubs by a game on Aug. 5.

In Other Games

Reds 10, Dodgers 6

Rays 6, Indians 5

Yankees 7, Twins 2

Royals 4, White Sox 3 (10)

Cardinals 8, Pirates 7

Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2

Braves 4, Giants 1

Nationals at Phillies — ppd.

Marlins at Mets — ppd.