Sara Takanashi wins seventh straight summer GP ski jumping title

Sara Takanashi placed third in the women’s individual large hill event in Russia on Sunday, which was enough to make her the overall champion in the summer FIS Grand Prix series for the seventh year in a row.

Takanashi, who won the first four competitions, had a leap of 128.5 meters on a day the second round was canceled due to strong winds in Chaikovsky. She secured her title with one stop remaining in the six-round summer Grand Prix.

Ema Klinec of Slovenia posted the day’s longest jump of 133 meters to win the fifth GP with 130.8 points. Norway’s Maren Lundby landed two meters shorter for second.

The final event will take place on Oct. 3 in Klingenthal, Germany.