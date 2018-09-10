/

Sara Takanashi wins seventh straight summer GP ski jumping title

Kyodo

Sara Takanashi placed third in the women’s individual large hill event in Russia on Sunday, which was enough to make her the overall champion in the summer FIS Grand Prix series for the seventh year in a row.

Takanashi, who won the first four competitions, had a leap of 128.5 meters on a day the second round was canceled due to strong winds in Chaikovsky. She secured her title with one stop remaining in the six-round summer Grand Prix.

Ema Klinec of Slovenia posted the day’s longest jump of 133 meters to win the fifth GP with 130.8 points. Norway’s Maren Lundby landed two meters shorter for second.

The final event will take place on Oct. 3 in Klingenthal, Germany.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Naomi Osaka poses with her championship trophy at the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center in New York on Sunday, the morning after defeating Serena Williams to win the 2018 US Open Women's Singles Finals.
'Serena was wary' — Kimiko Date tips Naomi Osaka as Japan's first world number one
After going from goofball to Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka can follow her historic US Open triumph by becoming Japan's first world number one, predicts Japanese tennis great Kimiko Date. Thou...
Novak Djokovic hits a return against Juan Martin del Potro during the U.S. Open final on Sunday in New York.
Novak Djokovic outlasts Juan Martin del Potro to win U.S. Open title
The U.S. Open final suddenly appeared to be slipping away from Novak Djokovic. He dropped three consecutive games. He was barking at himself, at his entourage, at a crowd vocally supporting his ...
Serena Williams of the U.S. argues Saturday with chair umpire Carlos Ramos while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match in New York. Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 by the U.S. Tennis Association in the wake her outburst during a controversial U.S. Open final loss to Osaka.
Serena Williams fined $17,000 after U.S. Open final outburst in loss to Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 by the U.S. Tennis Association in the wake her outburst during a controversial U.S. Open final loss to Japan's Naomi Osaka. The American star was fined for...

,