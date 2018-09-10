Shohei Ohtani stretches hit streak to seven games as Angels sweep White Sox

Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to seven games when he doubled in the Los Angeles Angels’ 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Ohtani doubled to right-center in the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field to cap a 1-for-3 day after he struck out swinging, drew a walk and flied out in his previous at-bats.

His Angels teammate Kole Calhoun hit an RBI single in the seventh to break a scoreless deadlock after Ian Hamilton (0-1) relieved Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez and got himself in a one-out, two-on jam.

Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney (9-9) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings while striking out a career-high 12 for the win. The Angels completed a three-game sweep of the White Sox.

At Coors Field, Kenta Maeda worked a scoreless eighth as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6.

Maeda relieved Caleb Ferguson after the lefty allowed a leadoff homer to Charlie Blackmon in the eighth that cut the Dodgers’ lead to 8-6. Maeda got three outs and took the mound again in the ninth, but he was pulled after Ian Desmond reached on a leadoff single.

“I feel bad for leaving the mound with a runner on base in the ninth, but other than that it was a good outing overall. I think I worked a key inning,” Maeda said.