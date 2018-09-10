Serena Williams fined $17,000 after U.S. Open final outburst in loss to Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams of the U.S. argues Saturday with chair umpire Carlos Ramos while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match in New York. Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 by the U.S. Tennis Association in the wake her outburst during a controversial U.S. Open final loss to Osaka. | AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 by the U.S. Tennis Association in the wake her outburst during a controversial U.S. Open final loss to Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

The American star was fined for coaching, racquet abuse and for verbal abuse when she accused umpire Carlos Ramos of being “a thief” during Saturday’s stormy final.

Williams was incensed at the coaching violation, although coach Patrick Mouratoglou, sitting in her box, admitted that he was coaching when he moved his hands.

That violation carried a $4,000 fine, while a second violation for racquet abuse — after she smashed her racquet after dropping her serve in the fifth game of the second set — cost her $3,000.

The second violation also cost her a point in the match, sparking her renewed verbal attack on Ramos, a code violation which carried a $10,000 fine.

Her third code violation of the match also cost her a game, putting Osaka on the brink of what would be a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title.

