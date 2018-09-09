Shohei Ohtani connects on three-run triple during Angels’ win over White Sox

Shohei Ohtani hit his second MLB triple Saturday, driving in three runs and scoring twice as the Los Angeles Angels hammered out a 12-3 win against the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani, batting cleanup as the Angels’ designated hitter, went 2-for-4 with a walk, stole a base and nearly pulled off an inside-the-park grand slam, but settled for a three-run triple.

“I was able to do good work today, getting a walk and a hit with runners on,” Ohtani said.

Mike Trout recorded the second five-hit game of his career and homered twice, once in the first inning on a two-run shot before Ohtani singled against White Sox starter James Shields (6-16).

With Justin Upton at the plate, Ohtani dashed to second for his eighth stolen base of the year, a career high for him in both the majors and in Japan. Upton singled and Ohtani wheeled home to make it 3-0.

In the third, Trout blasted a three-run shot after Shields gave up two straight singles. Ohtani drew a walk from the right-hander on the next play, but this time was caught trying to steal second.

With the Angels ahead 6-3, White Sox reliever Jace Fry got into a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the ninth. Ohtani took a ball from the lefty and then smacked a grounder to the right corner at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 24-year-old Japanese rookie hesitated after rounding third and danced around a decision to try for home, ultimately playing it safe. It was his 53rd RBI of the season.

“I felt like it was definitely going to be another triple, and it was great to clean up the bases,” the rookie phenom said.

Ohtani went on to score on a wild pitch from Thyago Vieira, but collided with the reliever at the plate, taking an impact on his right thigh.

“It feels like a bruise, no problem at all, I’m fine,” Ohtani said after the game.

The extent of the thigh issue will be fully determined after Sunday’s series finale. Ohtani grounded out and flied out in his other at-bats.

In his third start this season since returning from right forearm surgery, Matt Shoemaker (2-0) allowed three runs over five innings and picked up the win for Los Angeles.