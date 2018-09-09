/

Kazuto Ioka earns unanimous decision in first bout since coming out of retirement

Kyodo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – Japanese triple champion Kazuto Ioka won his first bout since returning from retirement, beating Puerto Rico’s McWilliams Arroyo in a unanimous decision on Saturday for the WBC silver super flyweight title.

Ioka earned a 3-0 decision against Arroyo after 10 rounds at The Forum. The 29-year-old Japanese boxer, who announced his competitive return in July, improved to 23 wins and one loss with 13 knockouts, while Arroyo is now 17-4 with 14 KOs.

“It was good to get the result, but since I was able to do more I have mixed feelings,” Ioka said. “But I’m finally past the starting line. Since I got the result, I think that’s evidence that I can succeed in this class too.”

Ioka won the WBC minimumweight crown in 2011 and beat WBA champion Akira Yaegashi the following year to unify the two titles. He went on to claim the WBA light flyweight title in 2012 and the WBA flyweight title in 2015.

He had announced his retirement after relinquishing his flyweight title last November, saying he was satisfied with his career after winning world titles in three different weight classes.

Upon returning to competition, he moved his base to Los Angeles and said he will seek a fourth weight class title in the United States.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Employees at Nissin Foods Holdings Co. celebrate after Naomi Osaka's victory over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.
Japan celebrates after Naomi Osaka's triumph in U.S. Open final
Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title Sunday at the U.S. Open, sparking celebrations among her family and compatriots in Japan. Osaka's 73-year-o...
Naomi Osaka holds the U.S. Open trophy aloft after beating Serena Williams in the women’s final of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium, inside USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Analysis: In drama-filled match, Naomi Osaka shows her mettle with historic win over Serena Williams
Naomi Osaka fired an unreturnable serve, pulled her visor down over her eyes and strolled to the net to hug her childhood idol. For the first time on a drama-filled Saturday evening in New York...
Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the U.S. Open trophy after beating Serena Williams of the U.S. in the womenís final on day 13 of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Naomi Osaka tops Serena Williams in U.S. Open final, becomes first Japanese grand slam singles ch...
Naomi Osaka became Japan's first Grand Slam singles champion after she thumped Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final on Saturday, with the American suffering a mesmerizing melt...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kazuto Ioka poses during a news conference on July 20 in Tokyo. | KYODO