Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda’s brother killed in car crash
Baseball Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda (center), seen in a September 2009 file photo, stands with his brothers from left, Harry Lasorda, Morris Lasorda, Eddie Lasorda and Joseph 'Smokey' Lasorda, at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington during the installation of Tommy Lasorda's portrait. | AP

/

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda’s brother killed in car crash

AP

BOCA, RATON FLORIDA – Authorities in Florida say the brother of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been killed in a car crash involving a police officer.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that 83-year-old Joseph Lasorda made a left turn in front of an unmarked Boca Raton police SUV driven by 30-year-old Sgt. Doug Immler on Thursday night. The accident report said Immler had a green light.

Lasorda was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he died.

Officials say Immler was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against Seattle in the first inning on Friday night.
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka dazzles in 10-strikeout performance against Mariners
Masahiro Tanaka struck out 10 over eight innings, Gleyber Torres and Andrew McCutchen each hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night. Tan...
Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his three-run homer against Chicago leave the yard in the third inning on Friday night.
Shohei Ohtani homers again in win to establish record for Japanese rookies in MLB
Shohei Ohtani hit his 19th home run Friday, the most by any Japanese major league player in their rookie season, and lifted the Los Angels Angels to a 5-2 win against the Chicago White Sox. ...
The Lions' Hideto Asamura slaps a tiebreaking seventh-inning against the Marines on Friday night at MetLife Dome. Seibu defeated Chiba Lotte 10-4.
Lions' Hideto Asamura ignites late comeback against Marines
Hideto Asamura's seventh-inning RBI single snapped a 4-4 tie before the Seibu Lions batted around in the eighth to bury the Chiba Lotte Marines 10-4 on Friday. The win moved the Pacific ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Baseball Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda (center), seen in a September 2009 file photo, stands with his brothers from left, Harry Lasorda, Morris Lasorda, Eddie Lasorda and Joseph 'Smokey' Lasorda, at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington during the installation of Tommy Lasorda's portrait. | AP

, ,