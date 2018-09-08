Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka dazzles in 10-strikeout performance against Mariners

Masahiro Tanaka struck out 10 over eight innings, Gleyber Torres and Andrew McCutchen each hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night.

Tanaka (11-5) allowed three hits and no walks. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts.

In a dominant performance, Tanaka did not issue a single walk to the 27 batters he faced, coaxing 10 groundouts and throwing 74 strikes over 102 pitches.

“I felt like I didn’t have my best stuff,” Tanaka said through a translator.

“I didn’t have good command of my slider and had to make adjustments throughout the game. But as the game went on I felt I was able to get my focus. It’s just grinding it out.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone felt Tanaka’s split-finger fastball was the pitch that made him so effective Friday night.

“The split-finger right from the get-go was a factor,” Boone said. “And we even saw him reach back when he needed a little extra velocity on his fastball.

“He was in complete command out there tonight. He was terrific.”

Tanaka is 7-0 against the Mariners in his career.

“That’s about as good a pitched game we’ve had against us in quite some time,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais.

The Yankees maintained their 3½-game lead over Oakland for the top AL wild card and stayed 8½ back of AL East-leading Boston. Seattle is 6½ games behind the Athletics for the final AL wild card.

Torres hit a two run-homer in the second inning, the rookie’s 23rd, to give the Yankees the lead against starter James Paxton (11-6). The home run came after Luke Voit hit a two-out single to left.

Torres, 21, is the youngest Yankee since Mickey Mantle to get 100 hits in a season.

McCutchen added a two-run shot in the third for his first homer as a Yankee. He entered the game with one single in 16 at-bats in his first five games with the Yankees since coming over in the trade with the Giants.

Seattle was shut out for the fifth time this season. Every starter struck out at least once, with Mitch Haniger and Denard Span punching out twice.

Paxton fanned eight over six innings.

Astros 6, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Houston won its sixth straight game, beating the Red Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders.

Boston starter David Price had allowed just one hit and retired 14 in a row when he went into the seventh with a 2-0 lead.

Dodgers 4, Rockies 2

In Denver , Clayton Kershaw threw six strong innings and Kenta Maeda finished the ninth in place of All-Star closer Kenley Jansen as Los Angeles moved within a half-game of NL West-leading Colorado.

Maeda recorded two outs, including one strikeout, to earn his second save.

Jansen didn’t make the trip after a team cardiologist recommended he not pitch at altitude after suffering an irregular heartbeat episode in Denver last month.

In Other Games

Phillies 4, Mets 3

Rays 14, Orioles 2

Blue Jays 3, Indians 2 (11)

Brewers 4, Giants 2

Tigers 5, Cardinals 3

Pirates 5, Marlins 3

Twins 10, Royals 6

Reds 12, Padres 6

Athletics 8, Rangers 4

Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3

Cubs at Nationals — ppd.