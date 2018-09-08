Xander Schauffele in driver’s seat at BMW Championship; Hideki Matsuyama three strokes back
Xander Schauffele tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

AP, Kyodo

NEWTOWN, SQUARE – Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had an easy time deciding on three of his four picks for the Ryder Cup.

Xander Schauffele is making the last one a little more difficult.

Schauffele nearly holed a wedge on his second hole, rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt in the middle of his round Friday and wound up with a 6-under 64 in the BMW Championship for the lowest 36-hole score of his career and a two-shot lead over Justin Rose.

“I’m sort of in a position where I feel like a win is the only way I’d even be in consideration,” Schauffele said.

He also made it more difficult on Woods, who again goes into a weekend have to catch up to the leaders.

One day after he opened with a 62 — his lowest score since his last victory more than five years ago — Woods went eight holes before his first birdie and didn’t make many after that. He finished with two straight bogeys for a 70 that left him five shots behind in a tie for 12th.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 6-under 64 to land three shots off the pace in a four-way tie for third.

Matsuyama carded seven birdies against a lone bogey at the Aronimink Golf Club and sits at 10-under. England’s Justin Rose is in second at 11-under.

Matsuyama, who is currently 28th on the FedEx Cup points list, needs to remain in the top 30 to advance to the Tour Championship.

