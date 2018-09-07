Hideto Tanihara cards 4-under 66 to take lead at midway point of European Masters
Hideto Tanihara, seen in a March 2017 file photo, leads the field after the second round of the European Masters on Friday. | REUTERS

/

Hideto Tanihara cards 4-under 66 to take lead at midway point of European Masters

AP

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND – Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 Friday to take an early three-stroke lead in the second round of the European Masters.

The 39-year-old Tanihara had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131. He leads a group of four more early starters, including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66).

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer was also at 6 under early in his round on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Chase Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship champion Brooks Koepka, shot 65.

